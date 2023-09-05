Pueblo Transit awarded grant to continue providing free rides for K-12 students

Logo courtesy: City of Pueblo
Logo courtesy: City of Pueblo (KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 11:44 AM MDT
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Transit will be able to continue providing free rides for schoolchildren after it was recently awarded a $65,000 grant.

“Pueblo Transit is grateful for the support from PACOG [Pueblo Area Council of Governments] to offer free fare for the youth in our community during this school year,” said Director of Transit Ben Valdez. “Making public transportation more accessible and affordable to children in kindergarten through high school is a win for the entire community.”

Pueblo Transit had been waiving fees for students kindergarten through 12th grade since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic through a combination of the Pueblo Transit general budget and the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES) funding. With this new Multimodal Transportation and Mitigation Option Fund (MMOF) grant, it can continue to do so for the 2023-2024 school year.

“The PACOG/MPO is honored to be able to assistance Pueblo Transit provide free transit service for Pueblo youth, we believe this will reduce transportation barriers and provide beneficial opportunities for our youth,” said MPO Manager Eva Cosyleon.

