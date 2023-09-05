Locally produced movie premiers in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Icon Cinema in Colorado Springs is rolling out the red carpet for the premier of a new film produced exclusively in Colorado.

“Sirona” is the first feature film produced by Cine-Clark Studios, a local production company dedicated to creating high-quality films that showcase Colorado.

“There’s plenty of talent out here, and a lot of people just don’t know it yet because we don’t have the resources Hollywood has,” explained Wesley Clark, director of Sirona and Cine-Clark Studios. “We just wanted to take a crack at making a full feature film and see if it would take off, and we did. We got a good crew together, a good cast together, filmed everything over the span of a summer, got it all together, got it into distribution, and they picked it up and now they’re putting it out for the world to see”

The entire cast and crew is composed of Coloradans from the actors to the special effects team.

“It does showcase a lot of talent that Colorado has that doesn’t get the opportunity to show itself very often,” said Clark. “Everyone that’s part of this project has a huge heart and love for film, and we really wanted to show off what Colorado has. Hollywood needs to make a lot of their sets. For us, we just had to get some permission and permits and go into the mountains or go out east, and we had the landscape to really film and make it look good.”

The movie follows a girl with supernatural gifts named Sirona who escapes a military base experimenting on humans. A team of mercenaries is put together to hunt her down, but slowly start to question their own morals as the movie progresses.

“I am extremely nervous, but excited. This is my first feature film, so I’m actually very surprised we got as far as we did, but in a good way. I think the film has some real quality things to it. The way it was shot, the performances, and our effects team,” said Clark.

Tuesday’s premiere sold out in the first 14 hours tickets went on sale; however, the movie is available for streaming on multiple platforms including Apple TV, Amazon, Youtube, Vudu, and Google Play.

To watch the trailer, click here.

