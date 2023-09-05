“I intend to continue my work,” Rocky Ford councilman and mayoral candidate lays out next steps after being arrested for harassment

Southern Colorado councilman speaks on future of political career after arrest
By Aaron Vitatoe
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 10:28 PM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ROCKY FORD, Colo. (KKTV) - A southern Colorado city councilman and mayoral candidate is facing charges after being arrested last week.

Duane Gurule represents Ward III of Rocky Ford and, since January, has been serving as mayor pro-tem for the city. So far, he is also the only candidate for mayor in the next election for the position.

On Friday, he was arrested. According to court documents obtained by 11 News, his arrest warrant included a charge of physical harassment and criminal mischief. Gurule was released on a PR bond on Saturday and agreed to speak with 11 News about what happened.

He said it began on Wednesday when he got into an argument with the victim, who will remain anonymous for now.

“It kind of escalated to a shouting match,” Gurule said.

After the argument, he said he and the victim continued their lives as usual. On Friday, he even helped host the 8th annual Picnic in the Park with Rocky Ford Police. When he got home, though, he realized how serious things had become.

“Our chief of police and one of the other officers came to my house at 10 p.m. to serve that arrest warrant,” he said.

Despite the charge initially being physically harassment, he said that charge was changed after his first court appearance, which was virtual, over the weekend.

“That harassment is, in fact, just verbal,” he clarified.

Despite this, the charge still appears as physical harassment in court documents, but that could be because of the holiday weekend, as most government officials have the weekend off.

The charges also include criminal mischief, which Gurule said is because in the argument, he knocked over a lamp.

Gurule called the situation “extremely terrible,” not only for him, but for the city he represents. Despite the arrest, though, he said he plans on continuing his political career as intended.

“One thing that I want to make clear is at this point I intend to continue with my work as a city councilman and I will continue with my mayoral campaign,” Gurule said. “You know, the work that’s happening here in Rocky Ford, it’s not going to stop and nothing’s going to change on my side, you know, my ability to do the work that I want to do.”

11 News has tried reaching out to the victim in the case, but so far, we have not gotten a response.

Gurule is expected back in court on September 20, and he said he has been cooperating with law enforcement and fully intends to continue to do so.

