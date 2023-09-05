Deputy accused of street racing tells police he wanted to impress girlfriend

The deputy said he met a second motorcyclist at an intersection just before, investigators allege, they decided to race. (WKMG, ST. CLOUD POLICE DEPT, CNN)
By WKMG Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. CLOUD, Fla. (WKMG) - Body camera video shows the arrest of a Florida deputy after police say they caught him street racing on a motorcycle.

A St. Cloud police officer can be heard calling in a high-speed street race between two motorcyclists Wednesday evening in body camera footage released by the department.

One of the motorcyclists fled, but the other pulled over and identified himself as Orange County Sheriff’s Deputy Brian Espinal. Police quickly grabbed Espinal’s keys, fearing he would flee as well.

Espinal denied he was street racing several times.

“I can see how that looks, and it wasn’t like that,” he said in the body camera video.

Police told Espinal he ran at least one red light, conducted several illegal and unsafe lane changes and hit speeds just under 100 miles per hour, more than double the speed limit in the area. The deputy said he wanted to impress his girlfriend, as heard in the video.

“It looks bad on my part, and I understand, you know. We were going on a date night, and I just got the bike not too long ago. I wanted to impress her, and it’s really bad. I don’t speed at all,” Espinal said.

Espinal then admitted he didn’t know who the second motorcyclist was, and they simply met at an intersection before, investigators allege, they decided to race.

Police arrested Espinal on charges of reckless driving and racing on the highway.

“It is what it is. He’s a deputy. We apply the law evenly,” an officer said in the video.

Since his arrest, Espinal has been relieved of all law enforcement duties and reassigned to administrative duties while the investigation continues.

A release from the sheriff’s office shows Espinal was hired in September 2019 and worked in the Uniform Patrol Division.

Copyright 2023 WKMG via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado Springs police asked everyone to stay inside and avoid the area while they investigate...
Shelter in place order lifted in southeast Colorado Springs apartment complex after suspect barricade
Galley/Tia Juana shooting 9/4/23
Man shot multiple times in eastern Colorado Springs Monday morning
A 12-year-old boy in Florida was struck and killed by a car after a dog chased him into the...
Boy, 12, fatally struck by car after dog chased him into street
Organizers get ready for the largest Labor Day Liftoff yet
Labor Day Liftoff Sunday morning launch canceled due to high wind
Labor Day Lift Off 2023
PHOTO GALLERY: Labor Day Lift Off in Colorado Springs 2023

Latest News

After his arrest, a Rocky Ford councilman and mayoral candidate is speaking on his next steps.
“I intend to continue my work,” Rocky Ford councilman and mayoral candidate lays out next steps after being arrested for harassment
The deputy said he met a second motorcyclist at an intersection just before, investigators...
BODY CAM VIDEO: Deputy arrested after allegedly street racing on motorcycle
Southern Colorado councilman speaks on future of political career after arrest
WATCH: Southern Colorado councilman speaks on future of political career after arrest
The family of the person killed identified him as 25-year-old Abraham Diaz. They say he and the...
2nd person dies from shooting at party that family says killed 25-year-old man