‘We are one big family’: Coffee shop closes its doors after 15 years at the heart of the Black Forest community

BLACK FOREST, Colo. (KKTV) - A Black Forest coffee shop is closing its doors after years of being at the center of the community - especially after a disaster.

R&R Coffee, located off Black Forest Road, is known for its craft coffee and home cooking. But it means so much more to its customers.

11 News visited the local coffee shop Sunday- on its last day.

Ryan Wanner began working at a coffee shop, Black Forest, in 2005. He then made the leap across the street to open what is now known as R&R Coffee.

After almost 15 years of community and coffee, a gem of Black Forest is closing- at least for now.

To Wanner, community conversation starts with a fresh cup of coffee and a hearty breakfast.

“Out here, we are one big family, and I just wanted to support that in however I could,” Ryan Wanner, Owner of R&R Coffee, said.

For those who haven’t visited, R&R represents much more than a coffee shop- it was a second home to Black Forest fire survivors.

“A lot of people came here to meet and to use the Wi-Fi and to meet their insurance agents and get a nice cup of coffee because they couldn’t go back to their house yet,” a customer since day one, Kelly Marchbank, said.

After years of gathering at what used to be the old lumber yard, Wanner says it is time to move.

The new location is still being determined.

Whether the customer is new or a regular, many said they are following R&R wherever it goes next.

“Today is our first day in here, and it’s one of their last days here,” first-time customer Paul Cappel said. “So, we are going to be looking for them in their new location as soon as they get settled.”

“If he goes way south, it’s going to be tricky, but I’m still going to make a weekly trip there no matter what,” Marchbank said.

While it’s not the same as picking your favorite mug off the mug wall, you can still have a taste of R&R Coffee.

“I have his coffee, and I bought a used espresso machine from one of the baristas,” Marchbank said. “They are going to teach me how to make my drink, and I’ll be doing it at home, so I’ll still have his coffee at home. But it’s not the same.”

“I just love the forest,” Wanner said. “And if we don’t end up here, how much it’s going to be a big hole in my heart, and I will do everything I can to still support the community as much as I can.”

If you weren’t able to stop in and say goodbye on Sunday. You can still visit Wanner at the local farmer’s markets. He said he will be at Backyard and Park Union in Downtown Colorado Springs.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.