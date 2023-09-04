WATCH LIVE: Labor Day Lift Off 2023
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 7:04 AM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Watch a live stream of Labor Day Lift Off at the top of this article!
Monday, September 4
Morning Session
5:00 AM Park and Concessions Open
5:45 AM Drone Show
6:30 AM Opening Ceremony
6:30 AM Pepsi Family Rodeo Zone
7:00 AM ULTRA Beer Garden Open
7:00 AM Balloon Lift Off
8:00AM Concert Series | 4ID Mile High Rock Band
9:00AM Remote Control Balloon Display
9:15 AM Warbird Flyover
