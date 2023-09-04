WATCH LIVE: Labor Day Lift Off 2023

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Watch a live stream of Labor Day Lift Off at the top of this article!

Send us your photos below:

Monday, September 4

Morning Session

5:00 AM Park and Concessions Open

5:45 AM Drone Show

6:30 AM Opening Ceremony

6:30 AM Pepsi Family Rodeo Zone

7:00 AM ULTRA Beer Garden Open

7:00 AM Balloon Lift Off

8:00AM Concert Series | 4ID Mile High Rock Band

9:00AM Remote Control Balloon Display

9:15 AM Warbird Flyover

