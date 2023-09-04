Sex assault and child abuse suspects among Most Wanted in Colorado Springs area

From top left to bottom right: Joshua Griffin-Kohn, Timothy Hayslett, Marquise Hutt, Mauro Medina-Zefferino, Rodrigo Mejia-Arenas, Adarrius Romero-Williams, Shane Root and Jade Whitledge.(Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers)
By Tony Keith
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 10:59 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The following information is from Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers.

You can call 719-634-STOP (7867) to provide information on the location of a suspect. You may be eligible for a reward. Their photos appear at the top of this article from top left to bottom right.

JOSHUA GRIFFIN-KOHN is a White Male, 31 years old, 5′10″ tall, and 220 lbs., with brown hair and hazel eyes. GRIFFIN-KOHN is wanted for Assault 2 – Strangulation, Felony Menacing, Assault 3, Telephone Obstruction and False Imprisonment.

TIMOTHY GARLAND HAYSLETT is a Black Male, 30 years old, 6′ tall, and 240 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. HAYSLETT is wanted for Assault 3 (3), Harassment (3), False Imprisonment, Sex Assault – No Consent, Sexual Contact – No Consent, Robbery, Assault 2 – Strangulation, Driving Under Restraint (2), Careless Driving, Speeding - 25-39 over, Driving Under the Influence (2), POWPO and Felony Menacing .

MARQUISE ANTHONY HUTT is a Black Male, 37 years old, 5′10″ tall, and 220 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. HUTT is wanted for Assault 2 and Child Abuse (2).

MAURO MEDINA-ZEFERINO is a White Male, 31 years old, 5′7″ tall, and 145 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. MEDINA-ZEFERINO is wanted for Burglary 2, Child Abuse (3), Violation of Protection Order (2), Trespass 1, Assault 3 (3) and Harassment.

RODRIGO MEJIA-ARENAS is a White Male, 24 years old, 5′7″ tall, and 203 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. MEJIA-ARENAS is wanted for Felony Menacing (4), Assault 3, Child Abuse (4), Driving Under Restraint, Burglary 2, Criminal Mischief (2) and Harassment.

ADARRIUS TYRESE ROMERO-WILLIAMS is a Black Male, 18 years old, 5′7″ tall, and 160 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. ROMERO-WILLIAMS is wanted for POWPO, Handgun Possession by Juvenile, Felony Menacing, Weapon – Prohibited Use, Assault 3, Obstructing a Peace Officer and Burglary 2.

SHANE ROOT is a White Male, 33 years old, 5′6″ tall and 150 lbs., with red hair and blue eyes. ROOT is wanted for Felony Menacing, Assault 3, Harassment and Violation of Protection Order (2).

JADE THOMAS WHITLEDGE is a White Male, 45 years old, 5′9″ tall, and 150 lbs., with brown hair and green eyes. WHITLEDGE is wanted for Felony Menacing and Fraud - Impersonation.

