Police ask southeast Colorado Springs residents to shelter after call of shots fired from apartment balcony

Colorado Springs police asked everyone to stay inside and avoid the area while they investigate the shots that they said came from an apartment balcony.
By Aaron Vitatoe
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 11:17 PM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Residents were asked to shelter in place after a call of shots fired at an apartment complex in southeast Colorado Springs Sunday night.

Colorado Springs police told 11 News a call came in of a man shooting a gun from an apartment complex balcony. It was near Circle and Monterey at the 2700 block of Arlington drive. Nearby residents said they heard a lot of shots fired.

As officers arrived to the 2700 block of Arlington drive to investigate, they asked anyone within two blocks of the apartment complex to shelter in place. As of writing, they told 11 News they were working to locate the apartment unit the shots came from and find the suspect.

An alert was issued that said the incident was tied to a barricaded suspect. Police asked the public to avoid the area while they investigate.

This is a developing situation and we will update this article when we get more information.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Circle near Bijou shooting 9/2/23
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting in Colorado Springs
Labor Day Lift Off 2023
PHOTO GALLERY: Labor Day Lift Off in Colorado Springs 2023
Colorado running back Deion Smith run with the ball during an NCAA college football game...
How to Watch the Colorado vs. TCU Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 2
Organizers get ready for the largest Labor Day Liftoff yet
Organizers getting ready for the largest Labor Day Lift Off yet
Police respond to shooting near Bijou and Circle
Gunshots ring out in shooting leaving one dead and one injured near Bijou and Circle

Latest News

KKTV 11 News at 10 Sunday (Recurring)
Colorado Springs family looking for kidney donor for 23-year-old
Colorado Springs police asked everyone to stay inside and avoid the area while they investigate...
WATCH: Call of shots fired forces shelter in place for southeast Colorado Springs neighborhood
Colorado State Patrol is investigating a crash involving a Jeep and a train.
Northern Colorado man facing citation after crash with train
After years of gathering at what used to be the old lumber yard, Wanner says it is time to...
‘We are one big family’: Coffee shop closes its doors after 15 years at the heart of the Black Forest community