Police ask southeast Colorado Springs residents to shelter after call of shots fired from apartment balcony

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Residents were asked to shelter in place after a call of shots fired at an apartment complex in southeast Colorado Springs Sunday night.

Colorado Springs police told 11 News a call came in of a man shooting a gun from an apartment complex balcony. It was near Circle and Monterey at the 2700 block of Arlington drive. Nearby residents said they heard a lot of shots fired.

As officers arrived to the 2700 block of Arlington drive to investigate, they asked anyone within two blocks of the apartment complex to shelter in place. As of writing, they told 11 News they were working to locate the apartment unit the shots came from and find the suspect.

An alert was issued that said the incident was tied to a barricaded suspect. Police asked the public to avoid the area while they investigate.

This is a developing situation and we will update this article when we get more information.

