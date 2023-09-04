Photographer asks for help with identifying couple who got married during Labor Day Lift Off in Colorado Springs 11 years ago

Photographer hopes to share 11-year-old photo with couple.
Photographer hopes to share 11-year-old photo with couple.(11 News Viewer)
By Tony Keith
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 7:48 AM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A photographer hopes 11 News viewers can help connect them with a couple who was married 11 years ago during Labor Day Lift Off in Colorado Springs.

Sunday, Sept. 3, would have marked the couple’s 11-year anniversary based on information the photographer provided.

“I would like to see them get this photo,” the photographer wrote to 11 News. “If you can help share this as the Balloon festivals are going on they might see it.”

If you know the couple in the photo, please email TKeith@kktv.com so we can connect them with the photographer to get them the photo!

