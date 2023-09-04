Northern Colorado man facing citation after crash with train

OTERO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is facing a citation after a crash involving a Jeep and a train.

It happened around 11:00 a.m. Sunday in Otero County. Colorado State Patrol said the driver of the Jeep Wrangler was a 66-year-old man from Englewood.

Troopers said an Amtrak train hit the Jeep, which was on the track, but they could not confirm why. The crash itself was minor, according to troopers, with the man walking away without any injuries.

They said the Jeep was still drivable after the crash and the train was still in operation. The crash is being investigated and the driver of the Jeep was issued a citation.

