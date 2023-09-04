Northern Colorado man facing citation after crash with train

Colorado State Patrol is investigating a crash involving a Jeep and a train.
Colorado State Patrol is investigating a crash involving a Jeep and a train.(KUSA)
By Aaron Vitatoe
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 7:32 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTERO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is facing a citation after a crash involving a Jeep and a train.

It happened around 11:00 a.m. Sunday in Otero County. Colorado State Patrol said the driver of the Jeep Wrangler was a 66-year-old man from Englewood.

Troopers said an Amtrak train hit the Jeep, which was on the track, but they could not confirm why. The crash itself was minor, according to troopers, with the man walking away without any injuries.

They said the Jeep was still drivable after the crash and the train was still in operation. The crash is being investigated and the driver of the Jeep was issued a citation.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Circle near Bijou shooting 9/2/23
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting in Colorado Springs
Labor Day Lift Off 2023
PHOTO GALLERY: Labor Day Lift Off in Colorado Springs 2023
Colorado running back Deion Smith run with the ball during an NCAA college football game...
How to Watch the Colorado vs. TCU Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 2
Organizers get ready for the largest Labor Day Liftoff yet
Organizers getting ready for the largest Labor Day Lift Off yet
Police respond to shooting near Bijou and Circle
Gunshots ring out in shooting leaving one dead and one injured near Bijou and Circle

Latest News

After years of gathering at what used to be the old lumber yard, Wanner says it is time to...
‘We are one big family’: Coffee shop closes its doors after 15 years at the heart of the Black Forest community
Windy conditions Monday
More warmth for Labor Day
Windy conditions Monday
Windy conditions Monday
KKTV 11 News at 5:30 Sunday (Recurring)
WATCH: Coffee shop closes its doors after 15 years at the heart of the Black Forest community