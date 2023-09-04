Man shot several times walks into Pueblo hospital, dies days later at a Colorado Springs hospital

File photo.
File photo.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 12:24 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A homicide investigation is underway in Pueblo.

On Monday, police shared details on the case with the public. The Pueblo Police Department is reporting they received reports of a shooting at about 5 p.m. The victim was reportedly taken to the hospital by a private vehicle and “walked into the hospital with several gunshot wounds,” according to police. The victim was eventually transported to a Colorado Springs hospital and passed away on Saturday.

Police believe the victim, who has yet to be publicly identified, was shot in the 1800 block of E. 17th St. The neighborhood is on the east side of the city.

As of Monday at noon, no arrests have been made in the case.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call 719-553-2502.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado Springs police asked everyone to stay inside and avoid the area while they investigate...
Shelter in place order lifted in southeast Colorado Springs apartment complex after suspect barricade
A 12-year-old boy in Florida was struck and killed by a car after a dog chased him into the...
Boy, 12, fatally struck by car after dog chased him into street
Police respond to shooting near Bijou and Circle
Gunshots ring out in shooting leaving one dead and one injured near Bijou and Circle
Labor Day Lift Off 2023
PHOTO GALLERY: Labor Day Lift Off in Colorado Springs 2023
Organizers get ready for the largest Labor Day Liftoff yet
Labor Day Liftoff Sunday morning launch canceled due to high wind

Latest News

Labor Day Lift Off 2023
Checking in with the 11 Breaking Weather Center Sept. 4, 2023, latest Colorado Springs forecast
Filmed by KKTV 11 News photographer Kelsie Ingram.
WATCH: Labor Day Lift Off drone show in Colorado Springs (Speed x 1000)
Shots fired investigation in Colorado Springs.
WATCH: Shelter-in-place alert lifted in a Colorado Springs neighborhood
A shooting investigation is underway in Colorado Springs.
WATCH: Man shot in southeast Colorado Springs