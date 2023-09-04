Man shot several times walks into Pueblo hospital, dies days later at a Colorado Springs hospital

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A homicide investigation is underway in Pueblo.

On Monday, police shared details on the case with the public. The Pueblo Police Department is reporting they received reports of a shooting at about 5 p.m. The victim was reportedly taken to the hospital by a private vehicle and “walked into the hospital with several gunshot wounds,” according to police. The victim was eventually transported to a Colorado Springs hospital and passed away on Saturday.

Police believe the victim, who has yet to be publicly identified, was shot in the 1800 block of E. 17th St. The neighborhood is on the east side of the city.

As of Monday at noon, no arrests have been made in the case.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call 719-553-2502.

