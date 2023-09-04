Man shot in eastern Colorado Springs Monday morning

Galley/Tia Juana shooting 9/4/23
Galley/Tia Juana shooting 9/4/23(KKTV/Aleah Burggraff)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 4:07 AM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A shooting is under investigation.

Around 3:30 a.m. Monday, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to Galley and Tia Juana to a reported shooting. Police told 11 News on scene a man was shot with serious injuries, but is expected to be okay.

Police say nearby people heard the victim screaming and called officers. Police have not released any suspect information, or if the victim and suspect knew each other.

There are road closures in the area. We will update this article as we learn more.

