Labor Day Lift Off in Colorado Springs, 47 years later

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - As the 47th Labor Day Lift Off comes to a close Monday, 11 News wanted to take a look back at the event’s history... and what it’s future might hold.

According to the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, the event started as a race between a small group of friends in Black Forest, but quickly grew into one of the largest ballooning events in the country. It became the Colorado Springs Balloon Classic before eventually becoming Labor Day Lift Off.

“It’s a big undertaking... this is, believe it or not, the third largest balloon event in the United States happening right here this weekend,” Rainbow Ryders’ Scott Appelman told 11 News ahead of the 2023 event, “so there’s a lot going on.”

Rainbow Ryders took over the event almost a decade ago now, and Appelman said they’ve seen the support of the community and city from the very beginning, much like founder Dewey Reinhard did.

“I know that when we took it over,” Appelman said, “the event was going to end, and there was a huge cry from the community saying ‘no, we still want this.’”

Appelman said he’s been attending the event himself for over 40 years now, and in order for it’s success to continue on, he said fostering a passion in ballooning itself is crucial.

“It’s imperative for us in the industry right now to teach and educate people to get involved in ballooning to sustain any type of balloon event anywhere in the world, quite frankly.”

For more in-depth on the history of the Balloon Classic from the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, click here.

