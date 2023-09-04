Colorado Springs family looking for kidney donor for 23-year-old

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs family received devastating news when 23-year-old Thomas Durham was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease causing kidney failure.

“How I’ve been doing?” Durham said. “I’ve been trying to muddle along get things done, but increasingly difficult with more my health deteriorates.”

According to his mother, Durham loves spending time with his friends and family and loves camping and being outdoors. But now because of his recent diagnosis, he is having trouble finding joy in some of the things he used to love.

“I’m tired of not being able to live a normal life where I can be independent do my own stuff like I mentioned earlier I have to rely on a machine for my health,” Durham said.

In January Melody Weaver took her son to the hospital with nausea and vomiting. But as their visit continued they found out it was something much more serious. Durham was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease called IgA nephropathy.

“They ran some lab work and they were like oh you need to be in the hospital you’re an acute kidney failure,” Weaver said.

Since that day in January the two have been making trips to u-c-health campuses in both Colorado Springs and Aurora for treatment: dialysis three days a week for four hours at a time.

Durham faces a unique challenge. Because he has a type O blood-- only a living type O donor can be the match he needs for this procedure.

“I still got a lot of life to give a lot of life to live,” Durham said. “It’s just I’m being hindered with my kidney disease at the moment.”

