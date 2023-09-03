Labor Day Liftoff Sunday morning launch canceled due to high wind

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Sunday marks day two of Labor Day Liftoff and 11 News has been notified that there will not be a full launch this morning. Organizers say this is because of the high upper level winds.

Starting soon, the Wings of Blue will soar over Memorial Park. This is expected around 8:30 a.m. 11 News has a booth at the LDLF so stop by and say hello. Starting at 9:00 a.m., the 2nd Annual Orange Theory 5K event will begin. This will be at the IAFF Fallen Firefighters Memorial at Memorial Park.

Organizers tell 11 News this event is set to be the biggest so far, with nearly 200,000 people expected to attend. 11 News spoke with a balloon pilot who says he enjoys the large turnout the event begins.

“This is actually our second year and we are happy to be back,” said Bill Lee, Balloon Pilot. “This is an incredible crowd. It’s always fun to be able to share our sport with this many people and put some smiles on faces.”

Labor Day Liftoff will go all weekend. Colorado Springs Police are providing details about parking. Pikes Peak just north of the park will be closed. Union, just west of Memorial Park will be closed as well. If you are going, organizers say you may need to park in the nearby neighborhoods and walk into the park.

“When it comes to large crowds and events like this, it’s always going to be road closures,” said Caitlin Ford, Public Communications Specialist, Colorado Springs Police Department. “With those crowds of people, you have to be patient and have a plan. You’re coming to a busy and big event a big event.”

The Balloon Glow is expected to begin at 7:00 p.m.

