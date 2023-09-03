Gunshots ring out in shooting leaving one dead and one injured near Bijou and Circle

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Around 3:00 a.m. Saturday, police responded to a shooting near the 400 block of Tia Juana Street close to the intersection of Bijou and Circle.

“It caught me off guard, and it was actually mildly terrifying since it was so close to the house,” nearby resident Nadia Howard said.

Police say they found one man dead when they arrived, and another was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Some business owners say safety is top of mind after what happened.

“Since everything went down, it was more concerning about the fact that are we OK are we going to be fine? Is our business going to be OK?” Owner of Hector’s Auto Repair Hector Cerini said.

11 News was on scene while police were investigating the shooting. While some peoplewere still recovering from the shock.

“First thing I thought was it was a gunshot so I got into defensive mode I guess because it was right there I wanted to go hide and take cover,” Howard said.

Cerini tells 11 News he is considering security around his shop.

“It’s kind of scary you know you know what I mean just a think about how we’re over here working and there’s just it could be someone right around the corner that could come into our business at any time and possibly harm us,” Cerini said.

Police are encouraging anyone will information to call the colorado springs police department or crime stoppers.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.