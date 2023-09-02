What to know for parking and safety ahead of Labor Day Lift Off

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - As hundreds of thousands of people are expected to be in Memorial Park this weekend parking may be a challenge for some. Pikes Peak just north of the park will be closed as will Union, just west of Memorial Park.

For those looking to come to the event from the north, you’re going to want to go around the area and take Hancock. From the west take Pikes Peak and Hancock and from the south take Union and Airport. For those going on Saturday, organizers say you may need to park in the nearby neighborhoods and walk into the park.

”If you arrive a little bit later, there’s a chance that some of those presold people didn’t show and will open up those slots to other people,” chief operating officer for Colorado Springs Sports Corporation Aubrey McCoy said.

Come Saturday morning Memorial Park will be filled with hot air balloons ready to take flight and thousands of people packing the park to watch the show.

“Big events you know it’s really being aware of your surroundings pay attention to the things are going on around you if you do see something say something to let people know,” public communications specialist for the Colorado Springs Police Department Caitlin Ford said.

Officers will be on the ground at Memorial Park for one of the largest events in the Pikes Peak region, the Labor Day Liftoff. CSPD says they are working with officials at the event to ensure safety and ease when it comes to parking which includes helping with road closures and flow of traffic.

“As far as an event, like this we are going to have road closures so that people can park outside of the park and walk across the street so that way pedestrians that are walking across the street into the park and be safe,” Ford said.

