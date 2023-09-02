PHOTO GALLERY: Labor Day Lift Off in Colorado Springs 2023
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Check out the photo gallery from the 47th Annual Labor Day Lift Off at the top of this article, or submit your own photos!
A view of the Saturday morning session:
Saturday, September 2
Evening Session
3:30 PM Park and Concessions Open
3:30 - 5:30 PM Hot Air Happy Hour
3:30 PM Pepsi Family Zone Open
3:30 PM ULTRA Beer Garden Open
3:30 PM Remote Control Balloon Display
3:30 PM - 5:00 PM Concert Series | Missy & The Dirty Secrets
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Aerial Acrobats - Aerial Aura
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM Concert Series: Cody Cozz
7:00 PM Balloon Glow
8:30 PM - 9:30 PM Concert Series: Cody Cozz
9:30 PM Drone Show
10:00 PM Park and Concessions Close
Sunday, September 3
Morning Session
5:00 AM Park and Concessions Open
5:45 AM Drone Show
6:30 AM Opening Ceremony
6:30 AM Pepsi Family Rodeo Zone Open
7:00 AM ULTRA Beer Garden Open
7:00 AM Balloon Lift Off
8:30 AM Remote Control Balloon Display
9:00 AM Orangetheory 5k at Labor Day Lift Off
9:00 AM USAFA Wings of Blue Skydive Jumpers
10:00 AM Prospect Lake Events
Sunday, September 3
Evening Session
3:30 PM Park and Concessions Open
3:30 PM - 5:30 PM Hot Air Happy Hour
3:30 PM ULTRA Beer Garden Open
3:30 PM Pepsi Family Rodeo Zone
3:30 PM Remote Control Balloon Display
3:30 PM - 5:00 PM Concert Series | Mosquito Pass
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Aerial Acrobats - Aerial Aura
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM Concert Series: The Martini Shot Band
7:00 PM Balloon Glow
8:30 PM - 9:30 PM Concert Series |The Martini Shot Band
9:30 PM Drone Show
10:00 PM Park and Concessions Close
Monday, September 4
Morning Session
5:00 AM Park and Concessions Open
5:45 AM Drone Show
6:30 AM Opening Ceremony
6:30 AM Pepsi Family Rodeo Zone
7:00 AM ULTRA Beer Garden Open
7:00 AM Balloon Lift Off
8:00AM Concert Series | 4ID Mile High Rock Band
9:00AM Remote Control Balloon Display
9:15 AM Warbird Flyover
