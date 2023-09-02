PHOTO GALLERY: Labor Day Lift Off in Colorado Springs 2023

By Tony Keith
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 10:09 AM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Check out the photo gallery from the 47th Annual Labor Day Lift Off at the top of this article, or submit your own photos!

A view of the Saturday morning session:

Watch 11 News at 8 a.m.! We are LIVE at Memorial Park for Labor Day Lift Off! Send us your photos and videos here: https://widgets.burst.com/d7fcb800

Posted by KKTV 11 News on Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2

Evening Session

3:30 PM Park and Concessions Open

3:30 - 5:30 PM Hot Air Happy Hour

3:30 PM Pepsi Family Zone Open

3:30 PM ULTRA Beer Garden Open

3:30 PM Remote Control Balloon Display

3:30 PM - 5:00 PM Concert Series | Missy & The Dirty Secrets

4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Aerial Acrobats - Aerial Aura

6:00 PM - 7:00 PM Concert Series: Cody Cozz

7:00 PM Balloon Glow

8:30 PM - 9:30 PM Concert Series: Cody Cozz

9:30 PM Drone Show

10:00 PM Park and Concessions Close

Sunday, September 3

Morning Session

5:00 AM Park and Concessions Open

5:45 AM Drone Show

6:30 AM Opening Ceremony

6:30 AM Pepsi Family Rodeo Zone Open

7:00 AM ULTRA Beer Garden Open

7:00 AM Balloon Lift Off

8:30 AM Remote Control Balloon Display

9:00 AM Orangetheory 5k at Labor Day Lift Off

9:00 AM USAFA Wings of Blue Skydive Jumpers

10:00 AM Prospect Lake Events

Sunday, September 3

Evening Session

3:30 PM Park and Concessions Open

3:30 PM - 5:30 PM Hot Air Happy Hour

3:30 PM ULTRA Beer Garden Open

3:30 PM Pepsi Family Rodeo Zone

3:30 PM Remote Control Balloon Display

3:30 PM - 5:00 PM Concert Series | Mosquito Pass

4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Aerial Acrobats - Aerial Aura

6:00 PM - 7:00 PM Concert Series: The Martini Shot Band

7:00 PM Balloon Glow

8:30 PM - 9:30 PM Concert Series |The Martini Shot Band

9:30 PM Drone Show

10:00 PM Park and Concessions Close

Monday, September 4

Morning Session

5:00 AM Park and Concessions Open

5:45 AM Drone Show

6:30 AM Opening Ceremony

6:30 AM Pepsi Family Rodeo Zone

7:00 AM ULTRA Beer Garden Open

7:00 AM Balloon Lift Off

8:00AM Concert Series | 4ID Mile High Rock Band

9:00AM Remote Control Balloon Display

9:15 AM Warbird Flyover

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

