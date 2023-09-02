1 dead, 1 injured in shooting in Colorado Springs

Circle near Bijou shooting 9/2/23
Circle near Bijou shooting 9/2/23(KKTV/Vernon Jewell)
By KKTV
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 5:13 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A deadly shooting is under investigation.

Around 3 a.m. Saturday, the Colorado Springs Police responded near Bijou and Circle for a shooting. Police confirm two people were injured in this incident: one of them died on scene, and the other was taken to the hospital, but their current condition was not known by police Saturday morning.

11 News crews on scene saw sections of the area closed off with caution tape. Police have not released any further details into how this happened, or any suspect information.

11 News will update this article as we learn more.

