‘Avoid the commotion’: Southern Colorado expected to see heavy traffic over Labor Day weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Labor Day weekend has official started and experts are warning of traffic and high gas prices.

To help combat potential traffic delays, CDOT is stepping up enforcement and travel experts are speaking out about record-breaking numbers.

11 News spoke with one travel expert who said national numbers for 4th of July travel have set the pace for the upcoming holidays.

AAA representative Skyler McKinley told 11 News, during the 4th of July, 51 million Americans traveled 50 miles or more- breaking previous years’ records.

He also said that means we have a busy travel year ahead. McKinley said the high travel demand is left over from the pandemic.

And this weekend, McKinley said they have seen a 44% uptick in international travel for this long weekend.

“This has never been the holiday where are you pack your bags and go to Paris- but it is this year,” Skyler McKinley, Regional Director of Public Affairs for AAA said. “If you are retired, if you don’t have kids, if you have the money to do it, we are increasingly seeing folks spend and travel internationally over what is not an international travel period.”

But for those families sticking closer to home, you can expect gas prices to be historically high until September 15, according to AAA.

“Avoid the commotion of a lot of people being around and just enjoy the time with our family and the kiddos that are at home,” local Anna Ramagli said.

“I would say, probably avoid the busiest streets like around Tejon, even like this area in Nevada, even Platte can be busy,” local Hayley Burkett said. “I would say yeah I just avoid the busy streets and probably avoid the highway too.”

To manage high volumes of traffic on the roads, CDOT is suspending all construction projects until Tuesday.

They are also reminding drivers of Colorado’s new move-over law that requires drivers to move over or slow down when they come up on any disabled vehicle on the side of the road- not just for a first responder or safety patrol vehicle stopped on the shoulder.

Of course, here in the springs, locals are preparing for Labor Day Lift Off traffic.

“[I am] probably avoiding like Old Colorado City and the downtown area, things like that are going to be more touristy for people vacationing,” local Michaela Walton said.

“The earlier you can leave in the morning or the later you can leave in the evening is the best way to avoid the worst of it,” McKinley said. “Friday ahead of Labor Day tends to be very busy. To Thursday ahead of Labor Day. Things quiet down Saturday and into Sunday and then you have everybody coming back on Monday.”

Union and Pikes Peak will be closed near Memorial Park and you can expect heavy traffic before all morning and evening events.

