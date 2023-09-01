Southern Colorado mother faces charges after the death six-month-old infant

PENROSE, Colo. (KKTV) - An 18-year-old mother was arrested after the death of a six-month-old infant.

According to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, on August 6, 2023, deputies were dispatched to the 700 block of South Broadway, Penrose, Colorado, concerning a nonresponsive six-month-old infant. Penrose Fire Department personnel advised arriving deputies that no life-saving measures could be taken. Detectives were requested on the scene instead.

The investigation led to an arrest warrant for the infants’ mother, 18-year-old Shealee K. Smith of Pueblo. Smith was arrested on Thursday. She is now facing the charges of Child Abuse resulting in Death and Reckless Endangerment.

The court released Smith from custody on a $10,000.00 personal recognizance bond.

This is an ongoing investigation.

