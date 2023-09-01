Organizers getting ready for the largest Labor Day Lift Off yet

Starting Saturday 77 balloons will take the skies at Memorial Park. Organizer Scott Appelman says this may be the largest lift off and turnout yet.
By Jared Dean
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 10:31 PM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - “Hot air ballons are cool!” sixth grader Eli Ervia said.

A lot of people in southern Colorado feel the same. As Labor Day approaches an annual tradition is about to lift off. Thursday morning, organizers of the Labor Day Lift Off held a preview event.. At Banning Lewis Ranch, called “Aloft.”

“We’re anticipating very large crowds, the response has been, I mean I believe we’ve almost sold out of advance parking, which is a first,” Appleman said.

It isn’t just the sights and sounds that make the event worth it. Appelman says the economic impact has nearly tripled in the last four years.

“We had a really good year. Last year. It was an excess of $20 million for an economic impact the community of Colorado Springs,” Appelman said.

This year the event will feature drone shows in both the morning and the evening, at 5:45 a.m. and 9:30 p.m.

“For us it’s a challenge OK what are we gonna do next and how we gonna make it better so we’re always trying to think of that and trying to evolve the event,” Appelman said.

