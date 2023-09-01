I-25 closed south of Fountain for crash

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - A crash had lanes of southbound I-25 south of Fountain closed Friday afternoon.

According the Colorado Department of Transportation, the road was closed near Pikes Peak International Raceway due to a crash.

Colorado State Patrol said the two-vehicle crash involved a wrong way driver. One person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

As of this article’s last update, it was unknown when the road would re-open.

For up-to-date traffic information, click here.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.