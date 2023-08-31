‘We’ve got to get rid of this’: Southern Colorado army base completes destruction of chemical weapon stockpile

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - On June 22, a Pueblo army base completed the destruction of stockpiled chemical weapons.

The U.S. Army Pueblo Chemical Depot is one of eight national chemical weapon sites that destroy illegal chemical weapons.

In Pueblo, their focus was destroying three different types of mustard agents.

“This isn’t a part of war,” Col. Rodney McCutcheon, Commander U.S. Army Pueblo Chemical Depot, said. “You know, this is just complete, horrible ways of harming families, human beings. It’s inhumane. We’ve got to get rid of this. And we’ve got to get rid of it for the whole international community. The United States led that effort.”

After nearly 70 years, Pueblo Chemical Depot has destroyed all stockpiled chemical weapons.

“The community here in Pueblo took in a national asset, which was chemical munitions that was stored in their backyard,” Col. McCutcheon said. “And from that point, they took it in, they secured it, and we need to give them the best possible security for those types of munitions.”

To celebrate, officials gathered at the Pueblo Convention Center Wednesday afternoon.

The Pueblo chemical stockpile held 2,613 tons of mustard agent. Officials told 11 News that 30,610 tons of chemical agents were stored across those other sites.

To dispose of those weapons, scientists found different ways to incinerate. All final munitions were destroyed in Colorado and Kentucky by the September 30, 2023 deadline.

The process of destroying the weapons can either be through explosion in a steel vessel, neutralization through hot water, or through thermal destruction technology.

“The newest technology we use, which is the static detonation chamber,” Col. McCutcheon said. “So, what we do, we load these weapons into the static detonation chamber. It provides incredible heat to these rounds, which causes them to combust. It burns up all the munition. And then what comes out is just the dull piece of metal which we can easily get rid of that has no hazmat or any kind of contamination to anyone.”

But experts said it is all a strategic effort.

“So I think that’s the main point getting them completely out of here- destroyed,” Col. McCutcheon said. “Because as a community and an international body, they were not good for anyone.”

According to officials, the Pueblo Chemical Agent-Destruction Pilot Plant (PCAPP) project has employed thousands of individuals since the early 2000′s. It has also distributed $2.58 billion in payroll and spent more than $530 million with Colorado companies.

Now that the entire stockpile in Colorado has been destroyed, PCAPP will close.

The closure phase of the complex will continue for three to four years.

“Now, doing that process, things might get a little dirty, so we are in the process now of cleaning up all the places where there might be some contamination, and then we can decommission, and then we can turn that land over to the local development community,” Col. McCutcheon said.

Officials told 11 News their main focus is finding the next career for their employees.

“You have generations of people, but you go to the depot, you have workers now, whose parents, whose grandparents, [and] whose uncles were there,” Col. McCutcheon said. “And this is all of the depots, not just Pueblo. So, guesstimating how many, I would say, generations and generations of folks have worked at this program.”

