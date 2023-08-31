Starbucks employee says she’s humbled by outpouring of love and donations for new car

A fundraiser to help a woman with car issues took on a life of its own.
By Tim Irr and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 11:01 AM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) – One simple act of kindness has the potential to blossom into a movement.

Karen Collingsworth, an employee of the Starbucks at Marshall University, has faced some major car problems recently.

Her co-workers, who are also students, wanted to help, but no one could have predicted what would happen next.

Collingsworth, who said she was humbled and grateful, suffered a setback when her old car was broken into and trashed last week, with the catalytic converter even being cut out.

“We were like, ‘She really can’t be driving that car much longer. She needs something new.’ And somebody came up with the idea of a GoFundMe,” co-worker Jaiden Horn said, adding they only expected to raise about $5,000.

The donations rolled in, however, from people who know and love Collingsworth -- current students, students who had long since graduated, faculty and staff.

With nearly $40,000 and growing, it’s clear that Collingsworth really is someone special to many.

“She’s just like a mom to everyone and all the baristas here,” said co-worker Madelyn Witt.

“I just love the way she loves,” said co-worker Cassie Gray.

Some of the donations have even come from people who’ve never met Collingsworth and were simply moved by the story and all the wonderful comments.

But the majority of donations are from people who’ve personally been touched by her kindness.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cyclist killed in crash on Highway 50 near Pueblo West
Joshua Cordova
Man tased at El Paso County courthouse in Colorado Springs, reportedly was carrying a gun while going through security
Photo inset: Suspect James Boswell. Background: The scene near Acacia Park on July 1, 2023.
Traffic stop in Oklahoma leads to capture of attempted murder suspect out of Colorado wanted for nearly 2 months
Multiple crews are on scene working to extinguish the flames in a building on Sahwatch St.
Firefighters extinguish large fire in abandoned building in downtown Colorado Springs
Harrison District 2 and other school districts filed a lawsuit against the program, stating it...
Gov. Polis considers changes to universal pre-K after feedback and recent legal actions

Latest News

Medics and emergency works at the scene of a deadly blaze in downtown Johannesburg Thursday,...
At least 74 are dead, many of them homeless, as fire rips through a rundown building in South Africa
Over-the-counter Narcan will be on shelves next week. (Credit: CNN, GETTY IMAGES, THE OHIO...
Over-the-counter Narcan will be on shelves next week
Multi-vehicle crash blocked lanes on Highway 94, no life-threatening injuries
Blue Moon from Colorado Springs with Pikes Peak in the background.
WATCH: Timelapse of the Blue Moon over Pikes Peak from Colorado Springs
FILE - Demonstrators gather on the steps to the State Capitol to speak against...
Texas high court allows law banning gender-affirming care for transgender minors to take effect