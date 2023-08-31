Serious crash involving a pedestrian in Colorado Springs Thursday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A serious crash involving a pedestrian was under investigation in Colorado Springs Thursday morning.

Police say they received a call just before 8 a.m. for the crash in the 6900 block of N. Academy Boulevard. The area is near a King Soopers just south of Woodmen Road.

As of 8:15 a.m., police did not have any details on how severe the injuries were. However, when our crew arrived at the scene in the parking lot, it appeared this crash may have been deadly. The status of the victim has yet to be confirmed with authorities.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated.

