Multi-vehicle crash blocking lanes on Highway 24

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Troopers are responding after at least three vehicles collided on Highway 24 Thursday morning.

State Patrol tells 11 News the crash happened at 7:44 a.m. near the intersection with Log Road. At the time of this writing, it’s unknown if there are any injuries. The westbound lanes are blocked.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update as we learn more.

