Man sentenced after killing woman and burying her body in a horse grave near Colorado Springs

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was sentenced to 24 years in prison for the 2012 killing of a Colorado Springs woman.

The violent act was carried out before the case went cold for nearly a decade. The body of 19-year-old Kara Nichols was found in a shallow grave over the bones of a horse in the Black Forest area in 2022, according to arrest papers for the man found guilty of burying her there.

Nichols was reported missing on Oct. 14, 2012, by her father, who told law enforcement no one had heard from her for days. Joel Hollendorfer first crossed investigators’ radars in 2013 when detectives were looking into numbers found on Nichols’ phone around the time of her disappearance. During his first interview with investigators, arrest papers say Hollendorfer admitted to answering Nichols’ escort ad but said they didn’t end up meeting up. A big break came in the case in 2022 when the ex-wife of Hollendorfer told investigators Hollendorfer was responsible for killing Nichols. Authorities located the body of Nichols in the horse grave and Hollendorfer was arrested in February of 2022.

On Thursday, Hollendorfer was sentenced to 24 years in prison for manslaughter. He was found guilty of the crime in June.

“This senseless crime deserves a more severe punishment than what the law can provide,” part of a social media post from the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office reads quoting District Attorney Michael Allen. “We urge the Department of Corrections to uphold the entirety of the...sentence.”

KKTV 11 News spoke with the family of Nichols on Thursday and this article will be updated.

TIMELINE ON THE CASE ACCORDING TO ARREST PAPERS:

-October 2012: Kara reported missing

-February 2013: Detective assigned to the case

-May 2013: Joel contacted for the first time, connected based on cell phone data

-October 2014: First search warrant on Burgess Road in the Black Forest area and other property, Joel interviewed. Body not found.

-January 2020: FBI contacted ex-wife of Joel for information

-February 2022: Ex-wife admits to knowing Kara was killed by Joel, Joel arrested and the body of Kara was found on property that the family of Joel had lived on for years in the Black Forest area.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.