Labor Day Lift Off in Colorado Springs 2023 schedule

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The 47th annual Labor Day Lift Off takes off this Saturday in Colorado Springs at Memorial Park!

The event runs from Sunday through Monday and is expected to feature more than 75 hot air balloons. Admission is free and includes activities, food and a beer garden. Pre-sale parking is closed and parking passes can be purchased on-site, cash only.

“This historical event is one of the largest hot air balloon events in the U.S. and was voted as the #1 festival in Colorado Springs,” part of a news release from Sports Corps reads.

New events in 2023 include a drone light show, Cody Cozz & Hot Air Happy Hour, Colorado Springs Aloft, Pathfinders Program, Pepsi Family Rodeo Zone, & Photography Zone with Mike’s Camera. The Aloft event, a preview of Labor Day Lift Off, took place Thursday morning and featured eight balloons at two parks.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE FULL SCHEDULE

Saturday, September 2

Morning Session

5:00 AM Park and Concessions Open

5:45 AM Drone Show

6:30 AM Opening Ceremony

6:30 AM Pepsi Family Rodeo Zone Open

7:00 AM ULTRA Beer Garden Open

7:00 AM Balloon Lift Off

8:30 AM Remote Control Balloon Display

9:00 AM USAFA Wings of Blue Skydive Jumpers

10:00 AM Prospect Lake Events

Saturday, September 2

Evening Session

3:30 PM Park and Concessions Open

3:30 - 5:30 PM Hot Air Happy Hour

3:30 PM Pepsi Family Zone Open

3:30 PM ULTRA Beer Garden Open

3:30 PM Remote Control Balloon Display

3:30 PM - 5:00 PM Concert Series | Missy & The Dirty Secrets

4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Aerial Acrobats - Aerial Aura

6:00 PM - 7:00 PM Concert Series: Cody Cozz

7:00 PM Balloon Glow

8:30 PM - 9:30 PM Concert Series: Cody Cozz

9:30 PM Drone Show

10:00 PM Park and Concessions Close

Sunday, September 3

Morning Session

5:00 AM Park and Concessions Open

5:45 AM Drone Show

6:30 AM Opening Ceremony

6:30 AM Pepsi Family Rodeo Zone Open

7:00 AM ULTRA Beer Garden Open

7:00 AM Balloon Lift Off

8:30 AM Remote Control Balloon Display

9:00 AM Orangetheory 5k at Labor Day Lift Off

9:00 AM USAFA Wings of Blue Skydive Jumpers

10:00 AM Prospect Lake Events

Sunday, September 3

Evening Session

3:30 PM Park and Concessions Open

3:30 PM - 5:30 PM Hot Air Happy Hour

3:30 PM ULTRA Beer Garden Open

3:30 PM Pepsi Family Rodeo Zone

3:30 PM Remote Control Balloon Display

3:30 PM - 5:00 PM Concert Series | Mosquito Pass

4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Aerial Acrobats - Aerial Aura

6:00 PM - 7:00 PM Concert Series: The Martini Shot Band

7:00 PM Balloon Glow

8:30 PM - 9:30 PM Concert Series |The Martini Shot Band

9:30 PM Drone Show

10:00 PM Park and Concessions Close

Monday, September 4

Morning Session

5:00 AM Park and Concessions Open

5:45 AM Drone Show

6:30 AM Opening Ceremony

6:30 AM Pepsi Family Rodeo Zone

7:00 AM ULTRA Beer Garden Open

7:00 AM Balloon Lift Off

8:00AM Concert Series | 4ID Mile High Rock Band

9:00AM Remote Control Balloon Display

9:15 AM Warbird Flyover

