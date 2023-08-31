CSFD responding to fire in downtown Colorado Springs

Multiple crews are on scene working to extinguish the flames in a building on Sahwatch St.
Multiple crews are on scene working to extinguish the flames in a building on Sahwatch St.(KKTV)
By Adam Atchison
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 6:20 PM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Fire crews are responding to a fire in a building on the west end of downtown Wednesday evening. Smoke is visible for blocks.

A KKTV crew on scene near Colorado Ave. and Sahwatch St. says first responders have a street blocked off while they battle the flames.

That building is just north of the Olympic and Paralympic Museum.

It’s still unclear what caused the fire.

This article will be updated with details as they come in.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting at Memorial Park 8/29/23
Woman shot while walking dog at Memorial Park; police say might have been on accident
The scene in Pueblo West on Aug. 26, 2023.
Grandmother, grandchild among 3 killed in suspected DUI crash in Pueblo West
Jose Garcia
3 victims identified in sex assault case against Colorado middle school employee
11 News spoke with those now looking after Henrietta the bear (formerly the troublesome "Hank...
‘She’s a really rare exception to be able to be saved’: Bear formerly known as ‘Hank the Tank’ adjusting to life in Southern Colorado
According to officials, a South Carolina teacher, 31-year-old Jeunelle Robinson, was killed by...
‘Devastating’: High school teacher dies after power pole falls on her during lunch break

Latest News

The city’s Law Enforcement Transparency and Advisory Commission (LETAC) held a town hall with...
Law enforcement transparency commission holds town hall in Colorado Springs
KKTV 11 News at 4 (Recurring)
WATCH: Colorado middle school employee, sexual assault suspect denies allegations
Staying warm and dry
Continued Dry and Hot
View of balloons from the 2022 Labor Day Lift Off
Get a preview of Labor Day Lift Off in Colorado Springs on Thursday!