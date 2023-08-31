CSFD responding to fire in downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Fire crews are responding to a fire in a building on the west end of downtown Wednesday evening. Smoke is visible for blocks.

A KKTV crew on scene near Colorado Ave. and Sahwatch St. says first responders have a street blocked off while they battle the flames.

That building is just north of the Olympic and Paralympic Museum.

It’s still unclear what caused the fire.

This article will be updated with details as they come in.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.