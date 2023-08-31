Couple says they knew man who they say pushed their way into their Colorado Springs apartment with a gun

Early Sunday morning Colorado Springs police say they responded to a call of shots fired in an apartment off of South Chelton Road near Pikes Peak Avenue.
By Jared Dean
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 10:33 PM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Early Sunday morning Colorado Springs police say they responded to a call of shots fired in an apartment off of South Chelton Road near Pikes Peak Avenue. The people who live here say they knew the man who entered their apartment with a gun.

”He tries to come in the house as you hear him he’s saying get on the floor get on the floor turn on the floor,” apartment resident Equadree Hanzalik said. “He’s been over several times he comes over plays his game and he just comes over Terry’s been his life since he was a little kid there’s never been an issue.”

This time, Hanzalik and Terry Edwards say they let that man in and that person attacked. The two tell 11 News Edwards was hit with one of the suspect’s guns.

“It sounded to me like he got shot you know but I’m seeing blood leaking from his head so I don’t know what’s going on,” Hanzalik said.

“Our world has been turned upside down literally overnight,” Edwards said.

You can see in the video a second person in a mask also walks up with a gun. The family says they’ve left their home for safety. Police say there is an arrest warrant out for one of the alleged attackers. The police did not say which one.

“I’m not sleeping every time I hear a bump or a bang. I’m scared I’ve got jitters I’m looking and wondering you know,” Hazalik said.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

