WATCH LIVE: Law enforcement transparency commission holds town hall in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The city’s Law Enforcement Transparency and Advisory Commission (LETAC) is holding a town hall with the public Wednesday to discuss the Colorado Springs Police Department.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. MT, and we plan to run a livestream of it at the top of this article once it begins.

According to city representatives, the commission plans to lead a community conversation on topics like CSPD, public safety and any concerns surrounding those things.

