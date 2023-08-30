WATCH LIVE: Law enforcement transparency commission holds town hall in Colorado Springs
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:15 PM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The city’s Law Enforcement Transparency and Advisory Commission (LETAC) is holding a town hall with the public Wednesday to discuss the Colorado Springs Police Department.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. MT, and we plan to run a livestream of it at the top of this article once it begins.
According to city representatives, the commission plans to lead a community conversation on topics like CSPD, public safety and any concerns surrounding those things.
