Treat of a lifetime: Missing dog since 2011 gets reunited with family

A dog named Minion has been returned to his family after missing for a dozen years in Arizona.
By Kit Silavong and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 1:33 PM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GLENDALE, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) - A 15-year-old dog got the treat of a lifetime over the weekend in Arizona after he was found by a county animal control officer.

A field officer with Maricopa County Animal Care and Control found a stray dog last week in the Glendale area. The officer reported that the dog was timid and didn’t seem to have much of a reaction when being picked up.

The officer scanned the dog for a microchip and learned that its name was Minion and that the chip was last updated in 2011.

She called in to report finding the dog and, a few hours later, started getting phone calls from a number she didn’t recognize.

The officer answered one of the phone calls and a man told her that Minion was his dog.

Minion reportedly went missing in 2011 after a maintenance worker left the family’s back gate open.

He said he and his family searched for Minion but never found him.

The officer ended up driving the 15-year-old dog directly to the Crandall family’s home, 22 miles from where he was found.

Once she arrived at the family home, Minion’s demeanor changed and he started moving around excitedly. He began circling the other dogs and wagging his tail.

Minion was finally back home after going missing for a dozen years.

Authorities said the reunion wouldn’t have been possible without a microchip. The animal care team encourages all pet owners to make sure their furry friends are chipped with their latest contact information.

