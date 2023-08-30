Traffic stop in Oklahoma leads to capture of attempted murder suspect out of Colorado wanted for nearly 2 months

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man wanted for attempted murder in Colorado Springs was captured after weeks on the run after failing to pull over for a traffic stop.

Springs police say James Boswell made it all the way to Oklahoma following the July 1 shooting and had managed to stay under the radar -- until he was caught committing a traffic violation on Aug. 18.

“According to the police report, Boswell failed to stop for Mannford police after committing a traffic violation,” the Colorado Springs Police Department said Tuesday when announcing Boswell’s arrest. “A short pursuit ensued, resulting in Boswell’s vehicle losing control and crashing into a field. After a brief foot chase, Boswell was taken into custody and is currently being held at the Creek County Sheriff’s Office in Oklahoma.”

Boswell was wanted for allegedly shooting a woman in the neck as she drove them through downtown Colorado Springs. hitting the driver in the neck. Boswell was detained afterward and was found to have a gun on him, but was ultimately released. The victim suffered life-threatening injuries.

Ten days later, detectives zeroed in on Boswell as the suspect.

“Over the course of the investigation, detectives were able to determine that Andrew Boswell had intentionally shot the victim, and on July 10, 2023, Detective S. Mibert obtained an arrest warrant for Boswell for attempted second-degree murder, a class 3 felony, and assault in the first degree, a class 3 felony.”

By that point, Boswell was on the run. CSPD’s Assault, Armed Violent Offenders and Fugitive units began actively searching for Boswell, and he was listed on our “Monday’s Most Wanted” on Aug. 14.

Now in custody, he is expected to be extricated back to Colorado Springs in the coming days.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.