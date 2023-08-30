Massive meteor lights up the sky

Take a Look at This: A massive meteor lights up the sky; tons of trash are pulled from the ocean. CNN, WBBM, PREFONTED AMS, THE OCEAN CLEANUP, COMED
By Jeremy Roth, CNN and CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 9:35 AM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A bright, fiery meteor turned night to day as it rocketed across the western U.S., and the incredible atmospheric event was caught on camera.

The huge fireball Sunday was shared with the American Meteorological Society by residents in Colorado, Nebraska, New Mexico, Wyoming and Utah.

NASA’s Meteor Watch estimated it was traveling at roughly 41,000 miles per hour as it ripped across the sky, illuminating the darkness.

They also received reports of loud booms and shaking in the areas, likely caused by shockwaves from the astonishing atmospheric event.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting at Memorial Park 8/29/23
Woman shot while walking dog at Memorial Park; police say might have been on accident
The scene in Pueblo West on Aug. 26, 2023.
Grandmother, grandchild among 3 killed in suspected DUI crash in Pueblo West
Jose Garcia
Colorado Springs middle school employee charged with child sex assault
11 News spoke with those now looking after Henrietta the bear (formerly the troublesome "Hank...
‘She’s a really rare exception to be able to be saved’: Bear formerly known as ‘Hank the Tank’ adjusting to life in Southern Colorado
According to officials, a South Carolina teacher, 31-year-old Jeunelle Robinson, was killed by...
‘Devastating’: High school teacher dies after power pole falls on her during lunch break

Latest News

What you need to know to protect yourself from ripoffs!
WATCH: Warning about counterfeit carseats
FILE - Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio speaks at a rally in Delta Park on Sept. 26, 2020, in...
Judge’s illness delays sentencing for ex-Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio in Jan. 6 case
Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to Igor Shuvalov, chairman of the Russian state...
White House says Putin and Kim Jong Un traded letters as Russia looks for munitions from North Korea
In this photo provided by Caltrans, smoke and flames rise from the Smith River Complex Fire...
Critical fire weather arrives in Northern California’s interior; PG&E cuts power to 8,400 customers