Man tased at El Paso County courthouse in Colorado Springs, reportedly was carrying a gun while going through security

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is facing several serious charges following an incident at the El Paso County Courthouse this week in Colorado Springs.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office shared details on the case with the public Wednesday afternoon. According to authorities, 42-year-old Joshua Cordova walked into the courthouse Tuesday morning while carrying a concealed handgun.

“The carrying of firearms and weapons by members of the public in Court and Probation facilities within the 4th Judicial District are prohibited by Court Order,” part of a news release from the sheriff’s office reads.

The sheriff’s office adds security officers made contact with Cordova when he “became confrontational and refused to participate.”

“Cordova became combative and a taser was deployed during the effort to secure his arrest,” the release adds. “Two EPSO employees received minor injuries as a result of the fight.”

Cordova was arrested and taken to the hospital before being booked into jail on 1st-degree assault, possession of weapons by previous offenders, resisting arrest, unlawfully carrying a concealed weapon and obstructing government operations.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.