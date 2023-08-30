A look at Colorado and the country’s gas prices heading into Labor Day weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - As we head into Labor Day weekend, KKTV checked in with AAA Colorado about gas prices and travel.

“We consider it a little closer to home holiday. People are sticking to their state, they are maybe doing short road trips or they are going camping,” said Cassie Tanner of AAA Colorado.

According to AAA, gas in Colorado on Wednesday is about 15-16 cents higher this the same day last year ahead of Labor Day weekend. El Paso County is below the state’s average for gas, and gets more expensive into the mountains.

Colorado gas prices 8/30/23 (AAA)

If you are traveling out of state, the Colorado average is higher than the national average by about 14 cents. The western coast has more expensive gas, while the southern U.S. has cheaper gas.

National gas prices 8/30/23 (AAA)

According to AAA, as Labor Day approaches, gas demand and volatile oil prices, particularly during an active hurricane season, could limit how much lower prices descend in the weeks ahead.

“Gas prices won’t really effect people deciding that they are going to road trip or drive to go camping, but we always want to remind folks of the new law that just went into effect on August 7th [in Colorado]. If you see anyone on the side of the road with their hazard lights flashing, you are required to slow down and move over for any motorists, not just emergency vehicles,” said Tanner.

AAA reports domestic travel is up about 4% from last year, and international travel is up 44%. The top 5 domestic destinations are Seattle, Orlando, Anchorage, New York, and Las Vegas.

“People are still really wanting to get out there and see the world again... This has been a historic year for travel. I feel like we say that every single year, but 2023 post-covid has been no exception. However, Labor Day tends to be a little significantly less busy, primarily because kids are back in school and families are trying to settle into routines,” said Tanner.

Labor Day travel will pick up Thursday into Friday.

