Governor Polis considers changes to Universal Pre-K after feedback and recent legal actions

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - 11 News is hearing from the Governor in person for the first time after District 2 filed a lawsuit against the Universal Preschool Program.

A couple of weeks ago, 11 News reported how Harrison District 2, five other districts and two educational groups claimed the program is causing financial issues and not following the appropriate hours provided for at-risk preschoolers.

Governor Jared Polis tells 11 News the Universal Preschool Colorado Program is growing and the state is working to fix some issues they have faced. This program is providing 10 to 15 free hours of preschool to all families. It does not matter how much you make or the area you live in.

While Governor Polis was in town, he visited Jackson Elementary to read to the preschoolers and talked about the importance of Universal Preschool with staff but the Universal Pre-K Program the state launched is the center of a lawsuit filed by school districts, including District 2. The lawsuit alleges school districts are only getting a fraction of the hours promised for at-risk preschoolers. 11 News asked the Governor directly about the issue and here’s what he had to say.

“We are certainly not going to let any lawsuit stop Universal free preschool,” said Governor Polis. “We want to continue to offer this to families. Of course, this is the first year, so we are very excited to hear from parents, schools and community providers about how we can offer even more and better functionality next year to make it an even better experience.”

Governor Polis tells 11 News they are considering ballot changes to the program after receiving feedback. The Governor tells 11 News on the ballot this year, there’s a new proposition called II. This ballot measure will take money collected from the nicotine tax and use them for the preschool program instead of having to lower the nicotine tax.

Along with this change, the Governor is also working with the state to provide families with their first choice for preschool. Right now, the Governor tells 11 News three out of four families receive their first choice. Those families who don’t, Governor Polis has a couple of ideas for them.

“If your first choice is full, there are a couple options,” said Governor Polis. “There might be a kid that leaves in a month and maybe you will be let into that program. Another is look into something else that is more convenient and more near. You might want to consider that for your child as well.”

Governor Polis tells 11 News he hopes to implement these programs before the start of the next school year.

