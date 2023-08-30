Get a preview of Labor Day Lift Off in Colorado Springs on Thursday!

View of balloons from the 2022 Labor Day Lift Off
View of balloons from the 2022 Labor Day Lift Off(Carol H.)
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 2:54 PM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Eight balloons will be taking to the sky over Colorado Springs on Thursday for a little preview of Labor Day Lift Off!

Two locations will be hosting balloon take-offs on Thursday morning, Panorama Park and Banning Lewis Ranch. The event will feature an early-morning balloon launch of eight balloons along with local food and beverage trucks.

The event, ALOFT, runs from 6 to 8:30 a.m.

-Panorama Park - 4540 Fenton Park

-Banning Lewis Ranch - 8833 Vista del Pico

Click here for more on the upcoming Labor Day Lift Off!

If you get photos of the ballons, you can submit them in the gallery below for a chance to see them on TV:

