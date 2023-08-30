Denver Zoo welcomes baby orangutan!

Baby joy at the Denver Zoo!
Baby joy at the Denver Zoo!(Denver Zoo)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 10:01 AM MDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KKTV) - It’s gotten even cuter at the Denver Zoo!

Wednesday, the zoo shared the joyful news that one of its Sumatran orangutans, Eirina, welcomed a baby Sunday!

“The Zoo’s Animal Care and Health teams report that mom and baby—who is believed to be a female and whose name is yet to be determined—are thriving in their Great Apes habitat in Primate Panorama. This is Eirina’s first baby after receiving a breeding recommendation as part of the Sumatran Orangutan Species Survival Plan and provides an invaluable boost to the critically endangered species,” the zoo said in a statement Wednesday morning.

The infant orangutan is believed to be a girl. Her name hasn’t been given yet. The zoo is also still trying to determine the father: whether it’s 30-year-old Berani or 15-year-old Jaya. A DNA test is pending.

The news is particularly momentous because Sumatran orangutans are considered critically endangered. The zoo says it’s not just special for Denver to have this new baby, but for the entire global conservation community.

Eirina’s pregnancy was announced in April following a bout of morning sickness. Like human moms-to-be, a special drink help ease that rocky early period of pregnancy.

“Her pregnancy made national news after it shared her Animal Care team’s innovative cure for Eirina’s morning sickness -- the same tea that Animal Care Specialist Cindy Cossaboon drank when she was pregnant with her daughter,” the Denver Zoo said.

Eirina and her baby can be seen in the Great Apes habitat in Primate Panorama, starting Wednesday.

Welcome to the world, little one!

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting at Memorial Park 8/29/23
Woman shot while walking dog at Memorial Park; police say might have been on accident
The scene in Pueblo West on Aug. 26, 2023.
Grandmother, grandchild among 3 killed in suspected DUI crash in Pueblo West
Jose Garcia
Colorado Springs middle school employee charged with child sex assault
11 News spoke with those now looking after Henrietta the bear (formerly the troublesome "Hank...
‘She’s a really rare exception to be able to be saved’: Bear formerly known as ‘Hank the Tank’ adjusting to life in Southern Colorado
According to officials, a South Carolina teacher, 31-year-old Jeunelle Robinson, was killed by...
‘Devastating’: High school teacher dies after power pole falls on her during lunch break

Latest News

What you need to know to protect yourself from ripoffs!
WATCH: Warning about counterfeit carseats
Staying warm and dry
Dry and warmer Wednesday
Firefighters trying to extricate a passenger at Voyager Parkway and Old Ranch Road on Aug. 30,...
Firefighters free passenger after 3-car crash in North Gate
Cyclist killed in crash on Highway 50 near Pueblo West