Cyclist killed in crash on Highway 50 near Pueblo West

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 8:45 AM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KKTV) - A cyclist was killed Tuesday night after he was hit by a car while crossing a busy highway.

According to State Patrol, the rider may have been drunk at the time of the crash.

The deadly collision happened on Highway 50 in the Pueblo West area just before 9:30 p.m. Troopers say the cyclist was crossing the highway south to north in an area that wasn’t legal to do so. The westbound car was unable to avoid a collision in time.

The cyclist has only been identified at this time as a 54-year-old man from Pueblo. He died at the scene. The 24-year-old driver was not hurt.

Highway 50 was closed for several hours, reopening just after 3:20 Wednesday morning.

Whether the bike rider was intoxicated and other possible factors in the crash are currently under investigation.

