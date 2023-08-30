Colorado Springs’ newest hospital completes 1st surgeries

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Pikes Peak region’s newest hospital marked a major milestone Tuesday: the successful completion of two surgeries!

“Two patients received complete shoulder replacements from our incredible team of caregivers. These surgeries begin a new chapter in our mission to improve the health of the people we serve,” Penrose-St. Francis Hospital said.

St. Francis Hospital-Interquest, or SFI, is located off I-25 and Interquest, opened its doors in July. It specializes in orthopedic and spinal surgeries, though it does have an ER and a general medical unit. In April, 11 News got the chance to tour the building and was told the new facility would be a game changer in medical care.

Tuesday’s surgeries were the first ever performed in the hospital.

“It’s such an honor to care for our 30,000 neighbors who live and work in the Interquest area and Monument community!” the health system said.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.