Colorado Springs’ newest hospital completes 1st surgeries

St. Francis Interquest exterio
St. Francis Interquest exterior(Penrose-St. Francis Health Services)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 7:32 AM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Pikes Peak region’s newest hospital marked a major milestone Tuesday: the successful completion of two surgeries!

“Two patients received complete shoulder replacements from our incredible team of caregivers. These surgeries begin a new chapter in our mission to improve the health of the people we serve,” Penrose-St. Francis Hospital said.

St. Francis Hospital-Interquest, or SFI, is located off I-25 and Interquest, opened its doors in July. It specializes in orthopedic and spinal surgeries, though it does have an ER and a general medical unit. In April, 11 News got the chance to tour the building and was told the new facility would be a game changer in medical care.

Tuesday’s surgeries were the first ever performed in the hospital.

“It’s such an honor to care for our 30,000 neighbors who live and work in the Interquest area and Monument community!” the health system said.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting at Memorial Park 8/29/23
Woman shot while walking dog at Memorial Park; police say might have been on accident
The scene in Pueblo West on Aug. 26, 2023.
Grandmother, grandchild among 3 killed in suspected DUI crash in Pueblo West
Jose Garcia
Colorado Springs middle school employee charged with child sex assault
11 News spoke with those now looking after Henrietta the bear (formerly the troublesome "Hank...
‘She’s a really rare exception to be able to be saved’: Bear formerly known as ‘Hank the Tank’ adjusting to life in Southern Colorado
According to officials, a South Carolina teacher, 31-year-old Jeunelle Robinson, was killed by...
‘Devastating’: High school teacher dies after power pole falls on her during lunch break

Latest News

What you need to know to protect yourself from ripoffs!
WATCH: Warning about counterfeit carseats
Colorado Springs gas station 8/30/23
A look at Colorado and the country’s gas prices heading into Labor Day weekend
Warm and dry again
Dry and warmer Wednesday
Live VOD recording of KKTV's newscasts
Gas prices in Colorado Springs ahead of your Labor Day weekend travel plans