Firefighters free passenger after 3-car crash in North Gate

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person was trapped following a three-car crash in northern Colorado Springs.

The collision was reported around 8:50 Wednesday morning at the intersection of Voyager Parkway and Old Ranch Road. Police tell 11 News northbound Voyager and westbound Old Ranch are blocked.

It’s not yet known what led up to the crash, but least one of the vehicles rolled onto its side.

Firefighters were able to free the passenger within 20 minutes of arriving on scene.

1 patient confirmed trapped. #csfd crews working on extrication pic.twitter.com/yNAfOTKdVA — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) August 30, 2023

Police are also responding to a separate three-car collision that was reported at Fillmore and El Paso around the same time.

No injuries were reported in that crash, but because 18-month-old child was involved. medical was called to the crash site as a precaution.

