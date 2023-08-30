Firefighters free passenger after 3-car crash in North Gate

Firefighters trying to extricate a passenger at Voyager Parkway and Old Ranch Road on Aug. 30,...
Firefighters trying to extricate a passenger at Voyager Parkway and Old Ranch Road on Aug. 30, 2023.(CSFD)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 9:22 AM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person was trapped following a three-car crash in northern Colorado Springs.

The collision was reported around 8:50 Wednesday morning at the intersection of Voyager Parkway and Old Ranch Road. Police tell 11 News northbound Voyager and westbound Old Ranch are blocked.

It’s not yet known what led up to the crash, but least one of the vehicles rolled onto its side.

Firefighters were able to free the passenger within 20 minutes of arriving on scene.

Police are also responding to a separate three-car collision that was reported at Fillmore and El Paso around the same time.

No injuries were reported in that crash, but because 18-month-old child was involved. medical was called to the crash site as a precaution.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting at Memorial Park 8/29/23
Woman shot while walking dog at Memorial Park; police say might have been on accident
The scene in Pueblo West on Aug. 26, 2023.
Grandmother, grandchild among 3 killed in suspected DUI crash in Pueblo West
Jose Garcia
Colorado Springs middle school employee charged with child sex assault
11 News spoke with those now looking after Henrietta the bear (formerly the troublesome "Hank...
‘She’s a really rare exception to be able to be saved’: Bear formerly known as ‘Hank the Tank’ adjusting to life in Southern Colorado
According to officials, a South Carolina teacher, 31-year-old Jeunelle Robinson, was killed by...
‘Devastating’: High school teacher dies after power pole falls on her during lunch break

Latest News

What you need to know to protect yourself from ripoffs!
WATCH: Warning about counterfeit carseats
Cyclist killed in crash on Highway 50 near Pueblo West
Colorado Springs gas station 8/30/23
A look at Colorado and the country’s gas prices heading into Labor Day weekend
Warm and dry again
Dry and warmer Wednesday