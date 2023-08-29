Woman shot while walking dog at Memorial Park, police say might have been on accident

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A shooting is under investigation at Memorial Park Tuesday morning.

Around 3 a.m. Tuesday, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded near Colorado and Hancock to a shooting. Police tell 11 News on scene one woman was shot in the leg while walking her dog, although this may have been a self-inflicted, accidental shots fired.

The woman is expected to be okay. The status of the dog is unknown.

We will update this article as we learn more.

