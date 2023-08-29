WATCH LIVE: Governor Polis visits Colorado Springs preschool to celebrate first classes part of universal preschool program

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Governor Polis will be in Colorado Springs Tuesday afternoon as the first classes of free universal preschool (UPK) begin at local schools.

Polis’s visit to the school and visits with students, teachers, and D11 Superintendent Michael Gaal will be livestreamed at the top of this article starting at around 1:30 p.m.

The UPK program in Colorado kicked off this month, and the governor has already visited classrooms across the state, including in Summit County, Idaho Springs, Steamboat Springs, Douglas County, Broomfield, Arvada and Aurora.

His visit to Colorado Springs comes after many concerns have arisen surrounding the program, and after school districts across the state have sued because of it.

More information about the UPK program can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.