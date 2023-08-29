Statewide alert issued for teen missing out of Fountain

Tatiana Aguilar-Gonzales,16, was last seen Sunday morning.
Tatiana Aguilar-Gonzales,16, was last seen Sunday morning.(Colorado Bureau of Investigation)
By Lauren Watson
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 6:02 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) issued a Statewide Missing Indigenous Person Alert Monday afternoon for a teenager missing out of Fountain.

Tatiana Aguilar-Gonzales, 16, was last seen in the area of Legend Oak Drive and Fiona Lane on Sunday morning. A picture of Tatiana can be found at the top of this article. She was last seen wearing tan khaki pants and a blue crop top.

Officials ask anyone who sees her to call 911 or Fountain Police at 719-390-5555.

