Robbery suspect on the run after holding up store in Old Colorado City

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A robbery suspect remains on the run after holding up an Old Colorado City business overnight.

Police say the suspect walked into the store carrying a gun just after 12:30 Tuesday morning and ordered an employee to hand over various items. He fled the area shortly before officers pulled up.

The name of the of business has not been released, just that it was on Colorado Avenue near 27th Street, and police have not said whether he asked for cash or store merchandise. A suspect description has also not been made public. We will update this article if any of these details are released.

Anyone with information that can help investigators in the case is encouraged to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously.

