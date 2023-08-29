‘Prolific’ trespassing suspect accused of squatting in several downtown Colorado Springs buildings

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police say they have arrested a “prolific” trespasser following months of reports that he was squatting in numerous buildings in downtown Colorado Springs.

Joey Gallegos, 23, is accused of unlawfully entering apartments and commercial buildings, often sleeping overnight in restrooms or breakrooms. Police say he’s tied to at least 10 different trespassing cases dating back to the beginning of the year -- and could be involved in even more.

“The Colorado Springs Police Department suspects the man may have been staying overnight within other buildings located in the downtown area. Please notify CSPD’s non-emergency phone number, 719-444-7000, if you recognize the man and think he was staying within a building that has not already been reported to the police,” the police department said.

Gallegos was taken into custody in the wee hours of the morning on Aug. 24, and as of Tuesday remains listed as an inmate at the El Paso County jail.

