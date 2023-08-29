‘Prolific’ trespassing suspect accused of squatting in several downtown Colorado Springs buildings

(MGN)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 6:20 AM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police say they have arrested a “prolific” trespasser following months of reports that he was squatting in numerous buildings in downtown Colorado Springs.

Joey Gallegos, 23, is accused of unlawfully entering apartments and commercial buildings, often sleeping overnight in restrooms or breakrooms. Police say he’s tied to at least 10 different trespassing cases dating back to the beginning of the year -- and could be involved in even more.

“The Colorado Springs Police Department suspects the man may have been staying overnight within other buildings located in the downtown area. Please notify CSPD’s non-emergency phone number, 719-444-7000, if you recognize the man and think he was staying within a building that has not already been reported to the police,” the police department said.

Gallegos was taken into custody in the wee hours of the morning on Aug. 24, and as of Tuesday remains listed as an inmate at the El Paso County jail.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CBI alert 8/28/23
Missing Colorado 14-year-old found safe
Gary Thornton
MISSING: Colorado man last heard from July 26
Police presence at a home on Mount View Lane in Fountain on Wednesday. Miles Kirby was arrested...
Fountain man accused in death of mother of 4 speaks after judge agrees to dismiss 1st-degree murder case
The scene in Pueblo West on Aug. 26, 2023.
3 killed in suspected DUI crash in Pueblo West
Monday's Most Wanted for Aug. 28, 2023.
Monday’s Most Wanted: Aug. 28

Latest News

Police collected numerous shell casings from the scene on Rainier Drive on Aug. 28, 2023. No...
No injuries reported as numerous gunshots are fired in southeast Colorado Springs neighborhood
8.29.23
Mainly dry Tuesday and nice
Investigators are on scene along Garner St., close to Cimarron and 8th St.
2 injured in shooting on Colorado Springs’ west side
Stock image of gun with police lights
Robbery suspect on the run after holding up store in Old Colorado City