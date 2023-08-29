No injuries reported as numerous gunshots are fired in southeast Colorado Springs neighborhood

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A southeast Colorado Springs neighborhood was riddled with gunfire Monday morning as multiple suspects shot at a home and each other before fleeing the area.

Calls regarding gunshots in a neighborhood just north of Circle Drive and Monterey Road began coming into Colorado Springs Police dispatch just after 7 a.m.

“The reporting party reported seeing an unknown person walk up on foot and began shooting towards a residence in the area before running back to a vehicle that was parked nearby,” a police lieutenant said.

When officers pulled up to the 1400 block of Rainier Drive, they were told by other neighbors that the gunshots continued as the suspects sped away from the scene.

“Witnesses also reported seeing multiple vehicles flee the area while continuing to exchange gunfire,” the lieutenant said.

Police found a number of bullet holes and shell casings outside one home, which had its doors wide open when officers got there. Investigators determined no one had been there at the time of the shooting; the homeowners returned hours later. It’s unclear whether the house was targeted or if the shots fired were random.

No injuries have been reported.

As of Tuesday morning, no arrests have been reported. The investigation is ongoing.

