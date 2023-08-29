New synthetic opioids are more dangerous than fentanyl, study says

A new study shows the drugs could be 10 times stronger than fentanyl.
A new study shows the drugs could be 10 times stronger than fentanyl.(USAF / Abbey Rieves)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 12:19 PM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - First heroin, then fentanyl, now even more powerful synthetics could fuel the U.S. opioid epidemic.

They’re called netazenes and go by the street name “Frankenstein.”

A new study shows they could be 10 times stronger than fentanyl.

It says patients who overdose on “Frankenstein” opioids often require two or more doses of naloxone to survive.

Fentanyl overdoses usually need just need one.

Although the synthetics have been around for a while, researchers said providers need to be ready to encounter more of them.

The small study is out Tuesday in the journal JAMA Open Network.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CBI alert 8/28/23
Missing Colorado 14-year-old found safe
Gary Thornton
MISSING: Colorado man last heard from July 26
Police collected numerous shell casings from the scene on Rainier Drive on Aug. 28, 2023. No...
No injuries reported as numerous gunshots are fired in southeast Colorado Springs neighborhood
Monday's Most Wanted for Aug. 28, 2023.
Monday’s Most Wanted: Aug. 28
Police presence at a home on Mount View Lane in Fountain on Wednesday. Miles Kirby was arrested...
Fountain man accused in death of mother of 4 speaks after judge agrees to dismiss 1st-degree murder case

Latest News

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office reaches settlement in case of inmate found dead
Warming up and drying out!
Mainly dry and nice on Tuesday
FILE - Airmen with the 436th Aerial Port Squadron use a forklift to move 155 mm shells...
U.S. to send $250 million in weapons to Ukraine
Law enforcement respond to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus in Chapel...
University of North Carolina graduate student charged with murder in killing of his faculty advisor